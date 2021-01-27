UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 9 More Lives In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:28 PM

At least nine more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1857 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :At least nine more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1857 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 218 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 65958.

The report further said that 388 patients of coronavirus infection gained recovery during the same period after which the numbers of total recovered people have reached 60950 in the province.

