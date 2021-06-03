COVID-19 claims 92 lives, infects 2,028 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

The national tally of the total active COVID-19 cases Thursday recorded 53,099 with 2,028 new cases during the last 24 hours

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, 3,889 corona patients recovered and 92 died. 78 of them were under treatment in hospital and 14 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. 36 of them were on ventilators. Most of the deaths were occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

There were 3,630 patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities. The national Covid positivity recorded 3.93 percent during the last 24 hours.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 30 percent, Lahore 33 percent, Bahawalpur 36 percent and Multan 58 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 36 percent, Bahawalpur 33 percent, Karachi 35 percent and Multan 43 percent.

Around 430 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 51,523 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 15,008 in Sindh, 21,178 in Punjab, 8,309 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,638 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,409 in Balochistan, 356 in GB, and 625 in AJK.

Around 852,574 people were recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 926,695 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,344, Balochistan 25,370, GB 5,608, ICT 81,446, KP 133,450, Punjab 340,989 and Sindh 320,488.

About 21,022 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,073 were perished in Sindh among 19 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Wednesday.

10,132 in Punjab were died with 48 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours. 38 of them died in the hospital and ten out of the hospital.

4,113 in KP where 18 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 763 in ICT, 285 in Balochistan among three of them died in the hospital, 107 in GB and 549 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital.

A total of 13,367,920 corona tests were conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with Covid facilities. Some 3,927 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.