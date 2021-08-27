UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 95 Lives During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:57 PM

As many as 95 corona patients lost lives in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 95 corona patients lost lives in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases recorded 4,016 more people were tested positive and 3,235 people recovered from the disease during this time span.

Ninety-five (95) of the deceased included those who were under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 5,515 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 39 infected people admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during last 24 hours was recorded 6.42 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Some 62,496 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday.

Around 1,026,082 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,144,341 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 31,087, Balochistan 31,478, GB 9,795, ICT 97,956, KP 159,483, Punjab 386,578 and Sindh 427,037.

About 25,415 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 17,520,285 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

