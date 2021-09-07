UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 98 Lives In Past 24 Hours

The national tally of total active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday reported 92,315 with 3,316 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,270 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

Ninety-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 5,478 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.33%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Some 52,314 tests were conducted across the country on Monday.

Around 1,067,589 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,186,234 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 32,873, Balochistan 32,411, GB 10,065, ICT 101,249, KP 165,512, Punjab 405,005 and Sindh 439,119.

About 26,330 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 18,162,771 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

