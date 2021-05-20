UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Another 28 Lives In KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

COVID-19 claims another 28 lives in KP

Coronavirus claimed another 28 lives in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,lifting the total number of deaths to 3855, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 28 lives in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,lifting the total number of deaths to 3855, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here on Thursday.

He said that 424 people were infected with the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

110 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 48 in Mardan, 34 in Kohat, 33 in Haripur and 23 in Charsadda during the time period. He said the total number of cases of coronavirus in the province have reached to 128033. However, he said, 575 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total number of recovered patients have reached to 117176.

He said the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 7,002 and 8,043 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this the total number of tests so far conducted was 1713929.

