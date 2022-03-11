COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 12 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One more patient had died while 12 others were diagnosed with fatal corona-virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,383 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :One more patient had died while 12 others were diagnosed with fatal corona-virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,383 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, among the new patients, four belonged to the Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Lahore and Islamabad.

"Presently, eight patients are admitted to four health facilities, including three in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Bilal Hospital.

" The report updated that one patient was stable and seven on double oxygen support.

As many as 5,648,853 people, including 44,648 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, it informed.

District Health Authority added that 44,924 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives so far, adding 131 were quarantined, including 121 homes and ten isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,442 samples were collected, out of which 1,430 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.83 per cent.