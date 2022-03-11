UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, 12 New Infections In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 05:18 PM

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 12 new infections in 24 hours

One more patient had died while 12 others were diagnosed with fatal corona-virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,383 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :One more patient had died while 12 others were diagnosed with fatal corona-virus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,383 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, among the new patients, four belonged to the Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Lahore and Islamabad.

"Presently, eight patients are admitted to four health facilities, including three in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Bilal Hospital.

" The report updated that one patient was stable and seven on double oxygen support.

As many as 5,648,853 people, including 44,648 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, it informed.

District Health Authority added that 44,924 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives so far, adding 131 were quarantined, including 121 homes and ten isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,442 samples were collected, out of which 1,430 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.83 per cent.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Died Rawalpindi Taxila March From

Recent Stories

All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive ..

All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive after sedate start

2 minutes ago
 Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of h ..

Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of her film

8 minutes ago
 Hands-on Review: HUAWEI Sound X: The interactive s ..

Hands-on Review: HUAWEI Sound X: The interactive speaker co-engineered with Devi ..

17 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to mitigate climate challenge ..

Govt taking measures to mitigate climate challenges: Syed Fakhar Imam

1 minute ago
 Chinese city locks down, Shanghai shuts schools as ..

Chinese city locks down, Shanghai shuts schools as Covid spikes

1 minute ago
 Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over demise ..

Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over demise of senior journalist

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>