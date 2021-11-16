UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life, Infects 39 Others

Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another life in last 24 hours lifting the death toll to 7,605 besides 39 new cases reported among 3,318 tests conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Shah said that 3,318 samples were tested which detected 39 cases that constituted 1.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,585,204 tests have been conducted against which 472,241 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 452,459 patients have recovered, including 220 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,177 patients were under treatment, of them 11,959 were in home isolation, 23 at isolation centers and 195 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 39 new cases, 31 have been detected from Karachi, including 12 from South, 10 East, 5 Korangi, 2 Central, Malir and West one each. Hyderabad has four, Badin, Dadu, Qamber and Kashmore one each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 23,066,744 vaccinations have been administered upto November 14th, and added during the last 24 hours 91,351 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,158,095 vaccines have administered which constituted 43.36 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

