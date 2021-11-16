COVID-19 claims another life; seven new cases in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Seven more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 39,126 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 36,128 from Rawalpindi and 2998 from other districts. Among the new patients, three belonged to Potohar town, while two each case had arrived from Rawal town and Gujar Khan.

"Presently 15 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting seven in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that 37,840 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,846 with Rawalpindi and 2994 from outside districts. The report informed that 131 were quarantined, including 68 at homes and 63 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,540,897 people, including 43,921 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.