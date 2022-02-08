COVID-19 claims eight more lives, 102 new infections in RWP

As many as 102 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,313 in the Rawalpindi district, while eight persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 102 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,313 in the Rawalpindi district, while eight persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients,41 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment,23 from Potohar town,15 from Rawal town, five from Kahutta, four from Kallar Syedan, three from Gujjar Khan, AJK and Islamabad, two from Jehlum while one of each case has arrived from Taxila, Attock and KPK.

"Presently,96 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 52 in the Institute of Urology,25 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, four in the Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital each, two in the Hearts International Hospital and one of each in the Bilal hospital, and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust.

As many as 5,152,961 people, including 44,588 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 41 stable and 52 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 1,464 were quarantined, including 1,368 homes and 96 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1470 samples were collected, out of which 1368 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 6.93 per cent.