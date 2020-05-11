COVID-19 claims first casualty in AJK: No new COVID-19 positive case reported

COVID-19 pandemic claimed first casualty in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) : COVID-19 pandemic claimed first casualty in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours.

AJK Health Department reported that the first deceased was 86 years old man who died in Muzaffarabad late Sunday.

No new case of coronavirus was reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the department reported.

The total number of patients affected by the disease were 86, AJK Health department said adding, blood samples of 55 new suspects were tested.

According to the report a total of 2953 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2875 had been received among which only 86 were found positive.

Out of the total of 86 corona virus positive cases, 64 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities.

Those discharged after complete recovery include 12 from DHQ Hospital Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, six from DHQ Hospital Kotli, 12 from New city Hospital Mirpur, three from THQ Hospital Dadayal, eight from DHQ Hospital Palandri, two from DHQ Hospital Bagh and six from Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad.

Out of existing 22 active cases, 12 are receiving treatment in isolation hospital in Muzaffarbad, two in DHQ Hospital Palandri, one in DHQ Hospital Bagh, one in Bhimbher DHQ Hospital and six in DHQ Hospital Kotli.

Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha, were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.

A total of 2705 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 78 cases are awaited.