Covid-19 claims four lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed four lives taking the death toll in Faisalabad to 404, while 37 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 999 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 621, while 7,131 patients recovered.

For corona patients 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital.

Currently, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 39, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. A many as 448 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.