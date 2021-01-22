UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Four More Lives In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed four lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 385, while 42 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1069 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 433, while 7,125 patients recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 106 patients, including 47 confirmed cases were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital while 39 including five confirmed patients were admittedin DHQ Hospital.

