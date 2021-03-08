UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Four More Lives In KP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 claims four more lives in KP

At least four more people have died due to coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2113 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :At least four more people have died due to coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2113 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday said 319 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 74027.

The report further said that a total of 69397 people have recovered from the infection as 133 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period. The report further said that 179 new cases of the virus were reported from Peshawar during last 24 hours adding the number of deaths in the district has reached 1112.

