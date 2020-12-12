Covid-19 claims four more patients in Faisalabad

The covid-19 claimed four more deaths during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reached 280 here in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The covid-19 claimed four more deaths during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reached 280 here in Faisalabad.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad while talking to APP on Saturday that as many as 718 coronavirus tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the 24 hours, out of them, 20 were positive.

He said that at present total active cases in Faisalabad were 447, while 6,110 patients had so far recovered from disease.

He added that total 635 beds,550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said that 92 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 29 including nine confirmed patients were admitted at DHQ hospital.