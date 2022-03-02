COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows that 765 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Pakistan reported 22 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC data showed that the infection rate of Covid-19 continued to decline across the country as positivity ratio fell to two point two three percent.

According to the official statistics, 765 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Pakistan, in its capacity as Chairman of the developing countries Group of 77, called for ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to defeat the coronavirus pandemic globally.

These views were expressed by deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, Mohammad Aamir Khan, while speaking at a high-level event convened by the General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, aimed at ‘Galvanizing Momentum for Universal Vaccination’.

He said universal access to safe, effective, equitable, and affordable vaccines was the most immediate way to end the pandemic, support economic recovery and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.