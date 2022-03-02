UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims More 22 Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2022 | 11:52 AM

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that 765 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Pakistan reported 22 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC data showed that the infection rate of Covid-19 continued to decline across the country as positivity ratio fell to two point two three percent.

According to the official statistics, 765 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Pakistan, in its capacity as Chairman of the developing countries Group of 77, called for ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to defeat the coronavirus pandemic globally.

These views were expressed by deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, Mohammad Aamir Khan, while speaking at a high-level event convened by the General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, aimed at ‘Galvanizing Momentum for Universal Vaccination’.

He said universal access to safe, effective, equitable, and affordable vaccines was the most immediate way to end the pandemic, support economic recovery and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan United Nations Aamir Khan Progress Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the f ..

PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the fun with its Predict & Win acti ..

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

11 hours ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>