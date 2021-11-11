UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Nine People In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:47 PM

The official data showed that as many as 637 positive cases were reported across the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) Pakistan reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics said that 48,882 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained one point three zero percent.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar says more than half of the students of up to 18 years age have been inoculated against the COVID-19.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said students vaccinated so far exceeded 5.5 million.

The Minister for Planning further said that Gilgit Baltistan leads the way with 68 percent and Punjab is second with 62 percent.

