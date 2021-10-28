COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 13 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 38,973 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 13 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 38,973 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 35,987 from Rawalpindi and 2986 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said four belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt and Gujar Khan, three from Kalar Syeda and two from Potohar town.

"Presently 21 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 12 in Institue of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and four in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,626 patients have been discharged after recovery, 34,649 with Rawalpindi and 2977 from other districts.

The report informed that 278 were quarantined, including 149 at home and 129 in isolation centres.

District Health Authority updated that 3,168,509 people, including 43,860 health workers and 3,124,649 senior citizens, have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

It added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.72 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.