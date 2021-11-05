COVID-19 claims one life with ten new infections in 24 hours

Ten more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,037 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Ten more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,037 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,048 from Rawalpindi and 2989 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said four belonged to Gujar Khan, three from Kahutta, while one each case has arrived from Rawal town, Potohar town and Taxila. "Presently 19 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting ten in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,728 patients have been discharged after recovery, 34,746 with Rawalpindi and 2982 from other districts.

The report informed that 185 were quarantined, including 101 at home and 84 in the isolation centers.

The report further updated that 3,343,727 people, including 43,862 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.52 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.