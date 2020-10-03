COVID-19 claims one more life in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away one more life in the province while the number of cases reached 99,665 after registration of 60 new cases on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away one more life in the province while the number of cases reached 99,665 after registration of 60 new cases on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, a total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,238.

The P&SHD confirmed that 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, three in Rawalpindi, one in Gujranwala, one in Gujrat, seven in Multan, one in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, one in Rahimyar Khan, three in Sargodha, one in Bahawalnagar, one in Layyah and one case has been reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,288,611 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,701 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.