Covid-19 claims six lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed six more lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 400, while 49 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 558 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 594, while 7,125 patients were recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 39 including seven confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 385 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.