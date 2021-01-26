UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims Six Lives In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

Covid-19 claims six lives in Faisalabad

The coronavirus claimed six more lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 400, while 49 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed six more lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 400, while 49 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 558 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 594, while 7,125 patients were recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 39 including seven confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 385 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Traders hold blood donation camp for thalassemia c ..

3 minutes ago

PMC enhances 240 medical colleges' seats for Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Tajik leader says country has no virus but urges p ..

3 minutes ago

National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship to s ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Offers Condolences to Family of Late Ex-Depu ..

7 minutes ago

German serial killer charged over French cold case ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.