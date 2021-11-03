COVID-19 claims three lives with 17 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 17 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 36,026 in the Rawalpindi district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 36,026 in the Rawalpindi district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, among the new cases, seven were reported from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi Cantt Town, two from Rawal town, while one each case has arrived from Taxila and Gujar Khan.

"Presently 17 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting ten in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one each in Fauji Foundation and Bilal hospital," the report said.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that 34,729 patients were discharged after recovery while two patients were on ventilators in a critical position, eight stable and seven on oxygen support.

It updated that 3,262,452 people, including 43,875 health workers, have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent during the last 24 hours, it added.