COVID-19 claims three lives with 71 new infections during 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :As many as 71 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,919 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 23,010 from Rawalpindi and 1909 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed Monday that among the new cases, 25 reported from Rawal Town,10 from Potohar town,19 from Rawalpindi Cantt,14 Taxila 2 Murree, and one from Kahuta.

"Presently 131 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,57 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,7 in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 22,645 patients were discharged after recovery and 2752 were quarantined including 1522 at home and 1230 in isolation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has warned that no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs)during the Eid holidays aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-C virus arrangements here at his office, Gulzar said that the government was adopting all preventative to combat the pandemic while Police and Rangers have been directed to make necessary arrangements to restrict the unnecessary movement of the citizens, especially at tourist places in order to control the spread of the Covid virus.

Shah said that if "we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places".