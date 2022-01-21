UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Three More Lives, 350 New Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 04:11 PM

COVID-19 claims three more lives, 350 new infections in 24 hours

Three more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1619 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Three more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1619 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, around 350 more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 41,321 in the district, including 38,244 from Rawalpindi and 3077 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, 96 belonged to the Potohar town, 92 from Rawal town, 83 from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, 33 from Taxila, 32 from Gujjar Khan, eight from Kallar Syeda, four from Kahutta, three from Murree and two from Kotli sattian.

"Presently, 49 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 15 in the Institute of Urology, 13 in the Holy Family Hospital, ten in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Baarmwt Hospital.

"The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 13 stable and 33 on double oxygen support. In addition, as many as 4,815,904 people, including 44,574 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

The district health authority added that 1,524 were quarantined, including 1475 homes and 49 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 2,183 samples were collected, out of which 1,833 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 16.03 per cent.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Rawalpindi Kotli Taxila March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each o ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

7 minutes ago
 Sehat card – a sigh of relief for ailing poor

Sehat card – a sigh of relief for ailing poor

16 minutes ago
 Riaz Khan directs in time completion of Buner upli ..

Riaz Khan directs in time completion of Buner uplift projects

53 seconds ago
 Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian ..

Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

55 seconds ago
 Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by ..

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by PHP

57 seconds ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Guantanamo 'Indelib ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Guantanamo 'Indelible Blot' on US Human Rights Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.