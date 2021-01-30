UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims Three More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Fatima (74) Muhammad Aslam (75) and Shamshad Ali (70) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ghulam Fatima to Dera Ghazi Khan while Muhammad Aslam and Shamshad Ali hailed Multan, he informed.

Thirty-two patients are positive and 28 are suspected out of total 106 cases brought to admit here, he stated.

Forty-six patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon from the hospital, he said.

