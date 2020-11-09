UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Three More Lives, Infects 665 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

COVID-19 claims three more lives, infects 665 others

Sindh chief minister said that coronavirus claimed three more lives raising the death toll to 2,687 and 665 new cases emerged when 12,343 tests were conducted on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh chief minister said that coronavirus claimed three more lives raising the death toll to 2,687 and 665 new cases emerged when 12,343 tests were conducted on Monday.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that overnight three more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,687 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 262 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 140,812 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

Shah said that currently 7335 patients were under treatment, of them 7,021 in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 310 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 283 patients was stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

The CM said that out of 665 new cases, 503 have been detected from Karachi, including 190 from South, 166 East, 65 Central, 31 Korangi, 26 West and 25 Malir. Hyderabad has 40 cases, Badin 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Jamshoro 11, Sanghar 10, Dadu, and Tando Allahayar six each, Khotki five, Khairpur and Shikarpur four each, Larkana, Kambar and Tando Mohammad Khan three each, Thatta and Matiari two each, Sukkur, Sujawal and Umerkot one each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow SOPs.

