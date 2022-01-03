UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Two Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

The Official data shows that 708 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Two deaths and 708 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

National Command and Operation Centre informed that 45,643 tests were conducted during the said period, and the positivity ratio remained 1.55 percent.

It said that 642 patients are in critical care.

On Sunday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar had warned against a new wave of COVID-19 with new variant named Omicron in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that there are clear evidence of a beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks.

The minister advised the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures including wearing face masks.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said the Federal government has spent 250 billion rupees from its budget to procure COVID vaccines.

Asad Umar said as per its target, the government has vaccinated over 70 million people by December, 2021.

Responding to a tweet by a PPP leader saying the Sindh Province was unable to procure vaccine as per law, the minister said there is no law that stop any province from purchasing vaccines.

Asad Umar said that the country and the provinces cannot move forward without empowered local governments. He said that 18th Amendment greatly increased the powers of the provinces.

