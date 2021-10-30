COVID-19 claims two lives; seven new infections in 24 hours

As many as seven more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,997 in the Rawalpindi district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as seven more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,997 in the Rawalpindi district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, among the new cases, two were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt Town, while one each case has arrived from Potohar town, Rawal town, Taxila, Islamabad and Jehlum.

"Presently 19 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 11 in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and three in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that 34,674 patients were discharged after recovery while one patient was on a ventilator in a critical position, ten stable and eight on oxygen support.

It updated that 3,210,206 people, including 43,870 health workers and 3,166,336 other citizens, have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent during the last 24 hours, it added.