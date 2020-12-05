COVID-19 claims two more in Faisalabad

Covid-19 claimed two more patients,while 28 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Covid-19 claimed two more patients,while 28 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Saturday, after the death of two patients, the death toll in city reached 265,while 575 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, out of them 28 were positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 489 while 5,835 patients had so far recovered from disease. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital,while 30 including 10 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.