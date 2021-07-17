Covid-19 claims two more lives in KP

The coronavirus claimed two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours and the tally from the disease has reached to 4,380 in the province, said an official of the health department here on Saturday

He said that 167 people have been infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the total number of Coronavirus cases has climbed to 140,293. Meanwhile, 120 patients have also been recovered during last 24 hours that reached the total number of recovered persons to133,974.

He said in Peshawar Covid-19 killed one person wherein 7,855 new tests were conducted in a day in the province.