COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 claimed two more lives in the province,while 130 new number of coronavirus cases were reported on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed two more lives in the province,while 130 new number of coronavirus cases were reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,301, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,283 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Sheikhupura,2 in Kasur, 1 in Jehlum,1 in Gujranwala, 2 in Attock,1 in Gujrat,13 in Multan,2 in Vehari,1 in Lodhran, 3 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,1 in Faisalabad,1 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Khanewal,1 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Sahiwal and 2 new cases of covid-19 were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,420,471 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,002 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.