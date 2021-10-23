COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

Two more Corona patients had lost their battle of life while 15 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Two more Corona patients had lost their battle of life while 15 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Saturday, among the new cases, five belonged to Rawal town, three each from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Rawal town, two from Gujar Khan while one each case has emerged from Taxila, and KPK.

"Presently 12 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,21 in Institute of Urology, two in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that one patient was on ventilators in critical condition,17 stable and 18 on oxygen support.

"As many as 3,117,156 people including 43,833 health workers and 3,073,323 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.06 per cent in the district," it added.