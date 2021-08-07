COVID-19 community transmission substantial or high in most of U.S.: CDC

COVID-19 community transmission is substantial or high in most of the United States, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a weekly report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:COVID-19 community transmission is substantial or high in most of the United States, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a weekly report on Friday.

Most U.S. states and jurisdictions are experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, said the report updated by CDC on its website.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase, especially in communities with lower vaccination coverage, said the report.

The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (89,977) increased 33.7 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (67,274).

The current 7-day average of new hospital admissions for July 28-Aug. 3 was 7,707, 40.0 percent increase from the prior 7-day average.

The current 7-day moving average of new deaths (377) increased 34.8 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (280).