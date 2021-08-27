COVID-19 crisis worsens in Kenya hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAIROBI, Kenya 2 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) -:At the Machakos Level 5 Hospital in Eastern Kenya, a patient lies on a bed at the entrance to a coronavirus ward on Friday in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He is fighting for breath and hanging on to life.

Dr. Peter Ngumbi goes from bed to bed administering drugs to COVID-19 patients who require special attention in the ICU. He checks oxygen levels and moves on, repeating the process.

Dozens of patients have filled the ward. Some have recovered and are waiting to be discharged.

One fighting for breath wanted Anadolu Agency to send a message to those outside of the hospital.

"Take care of themselves. They should wear masks and make sure that they follow all the guidelines put in place," said the patient, who identified himself as Reuben.

"I feel like I am always out of breath, my chest has a tightening and it really hurts when I try to inhale or exhale. It is pure painful." The patient who was at the entrance to the ward, died a few hours later.

A medic was called to confirm the time of death while another sprayed the body with a disinfectant -- everything has to be disinfected and the body moved to the morgue.

While others get ready to be discharged, others are hooked up to respirators in a bid to save their lives from the virus as records in Kenya show a surge in infections, especially the delta variant.