COVID-19 daily testing capacity being increased by 40,000 : NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said the country's coronavirus COVID-19 testing capacity has been increased by 30,000 to 40,000.

Talking to media after receiving another consignment of 18 ton medical equipment from China by a special flight of PIA, he said " in the next few days country's laboratories would be able to conduct upto 40,000 coronavirus tests daily." He said it was the first flight of the consignments of a total of US $ 50million medical equipments from China in collaboration with National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

Three to four more air crafts carrying mostly Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and ventilators would arrive soon.

The first consignment included 15 x-Ray machines, 159 ventilators , 200 thermal guns , 290,000 surgical masks, 15,000 Protective Gowns, 30,000 gloves , 5,000 safety goggles and other Personal Protective Equipment.

He thanked NDRMF for sponsoring huge consignments. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Ahmed said the procuring of PPEs were being ensured for the safety of our doctors and paramedics.

In addition to that US $ 50 million consignment, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was funding additional US $105 million for procuring more medical equipments in collaboration with NDMA to provide necessary equipments to provinces and federation.

Likewise, he said World Bank is poised to give US $ 60 million. NDRMF would try to create earning livelihood opportunities for the people whose business or employment were badly effected due to lockdown.

The aim is to reduce their sufferings. He said negotiations were nearing conclusion with French Development Bank for getting US $ 40 to US $ 45 million for procuring more medical equipments.