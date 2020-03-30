COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia rises to 122, total cases to 1,414

The Indonesian government said on Monday the death toll of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 122, the highest in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indonesian government said on Monday the death toll of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 122, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,414. As many as 75 patients have recovered from the COVID-19, according to the government's spokesman for the all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto.

Capital city Jakarta which is home to some 10 million people records the most number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, totaling 74, followed by West Java where 20 patients died.

The central government is preparing a regulation to stipulate the procedures and requirements for imposing regional quarantines, Indonesia's security chief minister Mahfud MD told journalists during a teleconference interview last Friday.

Authorities have been conducting rapid tests in areas where cases are detected.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in central Jakarta were used to billet athletes competed in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital intended to treat COVID-19 patients.