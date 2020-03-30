UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Indonesia Rises To 122, Total Cases To 1,414

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia rises to 122, total cases to 1,414

The Indonesian government said on Monday the death toll of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 122, the highest in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indonesian government said on Monday the death toll of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 122, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,414. As many as 75 patients have recovered from the COVID-19, according to the government's spokesman for the all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto.

Capital city Jakarta which is home to some 10 million people records the most number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, totaling 74, followed by West Java where 20 patients died.

The central government is preparing a regulation to stipulate the procedures and requirements for imposing regional quarantines, Indonesia's security chief minister Mahfud MD told journalists during a teleconference interview last Friday.

Authorities have been conducting rapid tests in areas where cases are detected.

The government has turned the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in central Jakarta were used to billet athletes competed in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital intended to treat COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Died Jakarta Indonesia 2018 All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 1,926 cases, ..

43 seconds ago

Dubai Expo 2020 meets to consider postponement

1 minute ago

Special prayers offered to get rid of coronavirus ..

44 seconds ago

818 cases registered over violation of Section 144 ..

46 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia to Raise Daily Oil Export to Over 10M ..

4 minutes ago

CDWP clears 6 projects of over Rs 133.466 bn

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.