COVID-19 Death Toll In Iran Up By 3 To 22, 2 New Cases Registered - State Media

Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

TEHRAN/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Three more people in Iran have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 22, state media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there were 139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 fatalities.

As of 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday (06:30 GMT), 2 new cases have been recorded, the IRNA news agency said, adding that 54 patients had recovered and that the death toll was now 22.

According to the agency, 20 provinces across Iran are facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the authorities decided to impose restrictions on the movements of people who exhibit the typical symptoms of the disease. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that special groups would be deployed to cities with the highest traffic to check fever of those entering the cities. Those suspected of having contracted COVID-19 will be quarantined for 14 days in the city of arrival.

