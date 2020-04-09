UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Spain Surpasses 15,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

COVID-19 death toll in Spain surpasses 15,000

The death toll from COVID-19 in Spain has surpassed 15,000, the Spanish government said Thursday, adding it expects a decline in the country's epidemic

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 in Spain has surpassed 15,000, the Spanish government said Thursday, adding it expects a decline in the country's epidemic.

As of Wednesday night, the number of deaths from the virus had risen by 683 to 15,238, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said. The daily count of deaths slightly dropped from 757 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases increased by 5,756 to 152,446, registering a 3.9-percent hike, down from the 4.4-percent rise 24 hours earlier.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that the country is close to the beginning of a decline in its novel coronavirus epidemic.

The COVID-19 date is encouraging and "the fire has started to come under control," the prime minister told parliament before a vote on the extension of a state of emergency by another two weeks until April 26.

On Wednesday, Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said the country has "reached the peak of contagion," although it recorded a rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths for a second day after four straight days of decline.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Parliament Vote Salvador Spain April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says united efforts are needed in fight against ..

4 minutes ago

Badiri Knowledge Exchange initiative to empower co ..

4 minutes ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

19 minutes ago

PM arrives in Quetta, gets briefing on Coronavirus ..

22 minutes ago

Yemen War Ceasefire an Attempt by Saudi-led Coalit ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) MD reviews ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.