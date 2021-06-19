UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Deaths Cases Infections, Drop To Record Low Since June 1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 01:49 PM

The National tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 35,491 with 997 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,282 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The National tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 35,491 with 997 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,282 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

As many as 27 corona patients were reported to have died during past 24 hours, 26 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 27 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 12 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,296 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among four of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.14 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 19 percent, Lahore 21 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 45 percent, Abbottabad 24 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Multan 24 percent.

Around 289 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,269 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 13,970 in Sindh, 17,089 in Punjab, 10,342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,103 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 971 in Balochistan, 302 in GB, and 492 in AJK.

Around 889,787 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 947,218 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,893, Balochistan 26,529, GB 5,771, ICT 82,313, KP 136,819, Punjab 344,799 and Sindh 331,094.

About 21,940 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,314 have perished in Sindh among seven of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Friday.

10,615 in Punjab had died with 12 deaths occurred in the hospitals in past 24 hours.

4,257 in KP where five of them died in hospitals on Friday, 775 in ICT among two of them died in hospitals on Friday, 300 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 571 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,072,605 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,560 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

