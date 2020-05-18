COVID-19 deaths cross 3,000 mark, total cases rise to 96,169 in India

India's federal health ministry Monday morning said 157 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,242 positive cases were reported since Sunday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,029 and total cases to 96,169

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Monday morning said 157 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,242 positive cases were reported since Sunday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,029 and total cases to 96,169.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Monday, 3029 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Sunday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 90,927, and the death toll was 2,872.

According to ministry officials, so far 36,824 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 56,316," reads the information.

Monday marks the 55th straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the Centre Government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown, announced on March 25, was again extended for the third time on May 17 until May 31.