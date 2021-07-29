COVID-19 deaths jump to 76, 4497: NCOC

The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 59761 with 4,497 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 59761 with 4,497 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

76 coronavirus patients have died during past 24 hours, of whom 70 were under treatment in hospital and six out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab. Out of the total 76 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 37 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Karachi 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 42 percent, Peshawar 19 percent and Lahore 20 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Muzafarabad 28 percent, Gilgit 36 percent, Islamabad 31 percent and Karachi 54 percent.

Around 301 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 59,707 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 20,438 in Sindh, 17,667 in Punjab, 11,686 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,622 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 3393 in Balochistan, 813 in GB, and 1088 in AJK.

Around 937,354 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,020,324 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 23,631, Balochistan 30,019, GB 7,935, ICT 86,602, KP 142,799, Punjab 354,904 and Sindh 374,434.

About 23209 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,903 have perished in Sindh, out of which 40 died in hospital and 03 out of hospital on 28 July.

10,995 in Punjab out of which 14 deaths occured in hospital and three out of hospital during past 24 hours.

KP: 4435 (7 died in hospital on 28 Jul)4,435 in KP where 07 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 797 in ICT among one deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 326 in Balochistan, 133 in GB out of them six died in hospital on Wednesday and 620 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus out of which two were died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 15,878,471 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3486 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.