UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant Detected In 90 Pct Of Positive Cases In Mexico City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 90 pct of positive cases in Mexico City

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus makes up 90 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico City, a municipal health official has said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus makes up 90 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico City, a municipal health official has said.

Other variants of the virus are also being monitored in the city although they do not have the same predominance as Delta, which in the capital has displaced the Alpha variant, Health Secretary Oliva Lopez said on Saturday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Mexico City has so far registered 804,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35,964 people have died from the disease.

Specialists from the Pan American Health Organization warned that in the past eight weeks the number of Delta variant cases doubled in Mexico, rising from 31 percent of cases to 67 percent.

Related Topics

Died Mexico City Same Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

14 seconds ago
 Ireland reports highest daily cases in current wav ..

Ireland reports highest daily cases in current wave of COVID-19 infections

16 seconds ago
 US Embassy in Kabul Urges Americans to Leave Afgha ..

US Embassy in Kabul Urges Americans to Leave Afghanistan ASAP Due to Security Si ..

18 seconds ago
 U.S. wins 4th consecutive Olympic men's basketball ..

U.S. wins 4th consecutive Olympic men's basketball gold medal

19 seconds ago
 Canada sees surge of COVID-19 new cases

Canada sees surge of COVID-19 new cases

22 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.