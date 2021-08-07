COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 90 pct of positive cases in Mexico City

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus makes up 90 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico City, a municipal health official has said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus makes up 90 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico City, a municipal health official has said.

Other variants of the virus are also being monitored in the city although they do not have the same predominance as Delta, which in the capital has displaced the Alpha variant, Health Secretary Oliva Lopez said on Saturday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Mexico City has so far registered 804,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35,964 people have died from the disease.

Specialists from the Pan American Health Organization warned that in the past eight weeks the number of Delta variant cases doubled in Mexico, rising from 31 percent of cases to 67 percent.