UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Disrupted Mental Health Services In Most Countries Despite High Demand - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:18 PM

COVID-19 Disrupted Mental Health Services in Most Countries Despite High Demand - WHO

A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shows that mental health services have been disrupted in 93 percent of countries despite increased demands, Devora Kestel, the director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shows that mental health services have been disrupted in 93 percent of countries despite increased demands, Devora Kestel, the director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, said on Monday.

The WHO official specified that the survey was conducted in 130 countries across WHO's six regions from June to August 2020.

"The results are in a way confirming what we understood from previous preliminary surveys that indicated that now in almost 90 percent of countries, 89, to be precise, percent of countries, do have a national mental health and psychological support plans, but only 17 percent of them do have funding allocated to implement those plans.

We have also found that only 7 percent of countries confirm no disruption of services, which means that in 93 percent of countries some kind of disruptions took place," Kestel told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO official, there has been a continuation of inpatient services despite the pandemic, but outpatient services were most affected.

"In terms of geographical location, I would say that the most evident distinction is among high-income countries or middle-to-high income countries versus low-income countries, where you see better coverage in some cases in high-income countries rather than in low-income countries," Kestel said.

She underlined that mental health services have been historically underfunded.

Related Topics

World June August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For ..

13 minutes ago

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

30 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

35 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

47 minutes ago

Russia's Nornickel Assesses Damage From Norilsk Fu ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.