UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19: Emergency Services Available For 24 Hours At PINS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Covid-19: Emergency services available for 24 hours at PINS

Like all other hospitals, all departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made functional to deal with coronavirus patients, according to the hospital executive director

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : Like all other hospitals, all departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made functional to deal with coronavirus patients, according to the hospital executive director.

Also, to keep neuro-surgery patients safe and treat them at home, various steps have been ensured, added the official.

Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said Skype and WhatsApp ID numbers have been released to provide guidance about the facilities of neuro diseases.

The PINS executive director said people with neuro disorders could contact on Skype from 9am to 9pm at pins.

neurosurgery@gmail.com and call at WhatsApp 03099649586. Also the same number could be called for guidance on mobile phone, he added.

He said that the PINS Emergency Department would be active 24 hours, and special medical services would be provided for curbing coronavirus during these days. He said: "There is no doubt that like the rest of the world, we are facing a special situation with regard to coronavirus and in these situations, doctors, nurses who are acting as the frontline are appreciable."

Related Topics

World Punjab Mobile Same All From WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

53 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 157 billion ..

1 minute ago

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coron ..

1 minute ago

CNG price reduced by Rs9 per liter in Islamabad, P ..

2 minutes ago

44 arrested during police crackdown in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.