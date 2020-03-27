Covid-19: Emergency services available for 24 hours at PINS

Like all other hospitals, all departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made functional to deal with coronavirus patients, according to the hospital executive director

Also, to keep neuro-surgery patients safe and treat them at home, various steps have been ensured, added the official.

Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said Skype and WhatsApp ID numbers have been released to provide guidance about the facilities of neuro diseases.

The PINS executive director said people with neuro disorders could contact on Skype from 9am to 9pm at pins.

neurosurgery@gmail.com and call at WhatsApp 03099649586. Also the same number could be called for guidance on mobile phone, he added.

He said that the PINS Emergency Department would be active 24 hours, and special medical services would be provided for curbing coronavirus during these days. He said: "There is no doubt that like the rest of the world, we are facing a special situation with regard to coronavirus and in these situations, doctors, nurses who are acting as the frontline are appreciable."