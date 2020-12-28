Covid-19 exacerbates woes of marginalized segment of society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Covid-19 triggered economic crisis has exacerbated the woes of women, children, vulnerable and marginalized persons, said Human Rights activist Fareeda Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Covid-19 triggered economic crisis has exacerbated the woes of women, children, vulnerable and marginalized persons, said Human Rights activist Fareeda Malik.

Talking to APP, she said the global financial crisis has threatened the well-being of vulnerable segment of society.

The prevalent weaknesses of system has failed to provide solution to economic problems of the poor, she added.

She said due to financial crisis, many persons have lost their jobs, affordable food, housing, water and other basic necessities.

Freeda Malik said the lockdown and slow economic activities have hindered economic recoveries and contributing to rising unemployment.

She urged the government to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for enabling the daily wagers to earn their livelihood in a respected way.