UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Rates Among Black Americans Considerably Higher Than White Americans: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 04:58 PM

COVID-19 hospitalization, death rates among black Americans considerably higher than white Americans: study

Although black Americans are not substantially more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19, their hospitalization and death rates are considerably higher than white Americans, according to a newly published study

SHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) --:Although black Americans are not substantially more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19, their hospitalization and death rates are considerably higher than white Americans, according to a newly published study.

Ohio University researchers examined the relationship between systemic racism, residential segregation and racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

They found that death rates among both black and white individuals were higher in areas with more residential segregation, with black individuals' death rates being almost twice as high.

Their findings reinforce that the death rate was higher among Black individuals because of different social environments rather than physiology or genetics, according to a release of the university on Thursday.

The results of the study demonstrate that residential segregation is associated with negative outcomes for black and white Americans, but disproportionately impacts black residents, according to the research team.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Jacqueline Fernandez shares HeerRanjha song

Jacqueline Fernandez shares HeerRanjha song

1 minute ago
 Gold falls as U.S. dollar rises

Gold falls as U.S. dollar rises

57 seconds ago
 Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

10 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.27 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.27 mln: Africa CDC

10 minutes ago
 No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

33 minutes ago
 Health staff to be trained

Health staff to be trained

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>