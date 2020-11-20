Covid-19 impacts reduces women employment in garments industry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Covid-19 impacts have dramatically reduced the women employment in country's garments industry due to which women were suffering from significant income losses.

"Government should evolve a comprehensive strategy in consultation with all the stakeholders including employers and workers to navigate and solution of these unprecedented conditions", said an official Munawar Sultana of International Labour Organization (ILO) talking to APP on Friday.

She said the ILO was fully committed to support manufacturers and help them survive the pandemic's economic disruption which will be beneficial in protection of garments industry women workers.

The garments industry is the largest industrial employer for women in the Asia-Pacific region as in countries like Cambodia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka around 15 to 20 percent women workers were employed in the garments industry.