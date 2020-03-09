UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Infections In Japan Climb By 15 To 495 Cases, Death Toll At 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:42 PM

COVID-19 infections in Japan climb by 15 to 495 cases, death toll at 15

Japan's health ministry and local governments said that the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 15 on Monday to stand at a total of 495 infected people in Japan as of 3:00 p.m. local time here

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan's health ministry and local governments said that the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 15 on Monday to stand at a total of 495 infected people in Japan as of 3:00 p.m. local time here.

Of the 495 confirmed cases in Japan, not including those related to the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, the majority are in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido which has confirmed 108 cases and declared a state of emergency over the situation.

Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, has 80 confirmed cases, Tokyo 64, Osaka 55, Kanagawa 41 and Chiba Prefecture has conformed 21 COVID-19 infections, according to the latest statistics from health ministry and local authorities.

The health ministry said there are currently 31 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment.

The death toll in Japan from the virus currently stands at 15, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also said that 311 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved.

Related Topics

Yokohama Osaka Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

Supply of Vietnamese alumina to the UAE extended u ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, 1 injured in separate mishaps in Sargo ..

12 seconds ago

Police arrests 49 from different parts of city in ..

13 seconds ago

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

13 minutes ago

London police shoot dead knifeman near UK parliame ..

15 seconds ago

Embassies close in North Korea as diplomats evacua ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.