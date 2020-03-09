COVID-19 infections in Japan climb by 15 to 495 cases, death toll at 15

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan's health ministry and local governments said that the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 15 on Monday to stand at a total of 495 infected people in Japan as of 3:00 p.m. local time here.

Of the 495 confirmed cases in Japan, not including those related to the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, the majority are in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido which has confirmed 108 cases and declared a state of emergency over the situation.

Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, has 80 confirmed cases, Tokyo 64, Osaka 55, Kanagawa 41 and Chiba Prefecture has conformed 21 COVID-19 infections, according to the latest statistics from health ministry and local authorities.

The health ministry said there are currently 31 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment.

The death toll in Japan from the virus currently stands at 15, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also said that 311 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved.