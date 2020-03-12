UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Infections In Japan Rise To 624

Japan's health ministry and local governments said Thursday the number of COVID-19 infections stood at a total of 624 infected people in Japan as of 10:30 a.m. local time here

Japan's health ministry and local governments said Thursday the number of COVID-19 infections stood at a total of 624 infected people in Japan as of 10:30 a.m. local time here.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 22, according to the health ministry, with the figure including those from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, close to Tokyo.

Of the 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, not including those related to the Diamond Princess, the majority are in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which has confirmed 118 cases and previously declared a state of emergency over the situation.

Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, has 104 confirmed cases, Osaka 80, Tokyo 73, Kanagawa 46 and Hyogo Prefecture has confirmed 41 COVID-19 infections, according to the latest statistics from health ministry and local authorities.

The health ministry said there are currently 40 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment.

The ministry also said that a total of 475 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved.

