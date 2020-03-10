UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Infections In Vietnam Rise To 32

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:27 PM

Vietnam confirmed a new COVID-19 infection in southern Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, bringing the total infected cases to 32, according to the country's Ministry of Health

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Vietnam confirmed a new COVID-19 infection in southern Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, bringing the total infected cases to 32, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new patient is a 24-year-old Vietnamese girl returning to the country from Britain on Monday. She was reportedly in contact with a 26-year-old Vietnamese girl confirmed to be the 17th case to contract the virus on Friday.

The country announced on Monday the temporary suspense of visa waiver program for nationals of Britain and seven European Union countries. The country has earlier suspended the visa waiver program for South Korean and Italian citizens.

A total of 16 out of the 32 confirmed cases in Vietnam have been discharged from hospital and the country now has 210 suspected cases with more than 20,000 being put under quarantine, according to its health ministry

