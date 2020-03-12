UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Is A 'controllable Pandemic': WHO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:36 PM

COVID-19 is a 'controllable pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak "is a controllable pandemic" if countries step up measures to tackle it, the head of the World Health Organization said Thursday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus outbreak "is a controllable pandemic" if countries step up measures to tackle it, the head of the World Health Organization said Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva, according to a statement.

